ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s one of the largest fireworks shows in Texas and officials announced Wednesday that this year’s Addison Kaboom Town! celebration will go on as planned.
Organizers say this year’s show will be bigger than ever — with more shells and larger shells, so the fireworks will soar even higher so they can be seen from farther away.
“While we’re extremely sad that we can’t hold the party in the park this year due to COVID-19, we are thrilled that the fireworks show will continue, and we’re proud this year’s display will be nearly 30% larger than last year’s,” said Addison Special Events Director Jasmine Lee.
The 2020 Independence Day fireworks show is basically unchanged, but because of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the party in Addison Circle Park has been canceled, and the park, as well as area office parking garages, will be closed to the public. There is usually an air show during the celebration — but that too has been canceled.
Organizers suggest anyone wanting to view the fireworks show either:
- Book a staycation in Addison and watch the 30-minute fireworks show from hotel property
- Watch the show from the patio of an Addison restaurant
- Find a parking lot and watch the fireworks display from the safety of your car
- Stay home and watch the fireworks live-stream on a computer or TV screen
Addison Kaboom Town! Fireworks Show will take place on Friday, July 3rd at approximately 9:30 p.m.