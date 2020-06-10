Comments
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – While the golf nation will have its eyes focused squarely on Colonial Country Club for the resumption of the PGA Tour at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the next generation of great golfers are honing their skills in Carrollton this week.
The Maridoe Junior Invitational is being played at the Maridoe Golf Course in Carrollton.
The 54-hole tournament is being played over three days, with the final round scheduled on Thursday.
The tournament has drawn some of the top talent from across the nation, as players return to competition after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.