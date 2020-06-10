DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump will be attending a roundtable with local faith leaders, law enforcement officials and small business owners in Dallas Thursday before heading to a private fundraising event.
According to a senior White House official, the roundtable will be focused on “economic, health and justice disparities” in communities. It will be held at a church that has not yet been named.
The president also has plans to announce a plan for “holistic revitalization and recovery,” according to the official.
The official said between 12 to 24 people will be attendance.
The meeting comes as Americans continue to take part in protests throughout the nation after George Floyd’s in-custody death in Minneapolis over two weeks ago. Protests against police brutality are continuing to be held, along with calls for racial equality while naming other black residents killed by police.
After the meeting, Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser at a private home in Dallas. It’s his first in-person fundraising event since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Tickets for the event cost up to $580,600.