Comments
AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) – Police video and documents released more than a year after the death of a black man in Texas show that sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on him four times despite his multiple cries of “I can’t breathe” following a chase after for failing to dim his headlights.
AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) – Police video and documents released more than a year after the death of a black man in Texas show that sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on him four times despite his multiple cries of “I can’t breathe” following a chase after for failing to dim his headlights.
Javier Ambler gasped for air, told police he had congestive heart failure and begged, “Save me” before he was stunned a fourth time and lost consciousness, according to a report published by the Austin American-Statesman and a local television station. He died on March 28, 2019.
The revelations about Ambler’s death raise questions about Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ practice of pursuing drivers for minor crimes — Ambler was pursued by police for failing to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic.
A local prosecutor says the circumstances are also troubling because the incident involving Ambler was being filmed for A&E Network’s real-time police show “Live PD.”
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊