Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police found a 21-year-old Dallas woman dead after responding to a domestic disturbance at the 2800 block of Walnut Hill Lane on Wednesday.
Upon arrival, officers made forced entry into the home and found both the victim, Celese Murray, and the suspect, Jesus Hernandez, 28, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators said the two were previously in an intimate relationship together and evidence suggests Hernandez killed Murray before turning the gun on himself.