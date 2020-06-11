(CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is getting ready to keep customers safe from COVID-19 as the summer travel season begins.
Safety measures in place include requiring face masks for DFW Airport employees and enhanced cleaning throughout the terminals and security checkpoints.
The airport said personal protection equipment like face coverings can also be bought at various concessionaires.
“Since January, DFW Airport has been committed to enhanced sanitization and safety measures,” said Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management at DFW Airport. “Now that more customers are returning to airports, we’re asking that everyone do their part to create the safest travel experience possible.”
Below is a list of safety measures implemented at the airport.
- All DFW Airport employees are required to wear face coverings when interfacing with customers at parking plazas and terminals
- A dedicated Strike Cleaning Team, consisting of 165 dedicated members, who in addition to our custodial contractors focus on increased cleaning frequencies of touch points in all five terminals
- Enhanced cleaning at TSA security checkpoints and adjacent seating and holding areas, as well as sanitization of divesting bins at checkpoints
- Enhanced cleaning in the CBP Federal Inspection Services (FIS) areas
- Smart Restroom implementation throughout the terminals offering a touchless experience that includes auto soap dispensers, single-touch paper towel dispensers and auto faucets
- Plexiglass shields have been installed at most TSA security checkpoints and CBP document inspection locations, and are being installed throughout terminals in areas where employees will have direct interactions with customers
- Graphics and signage are being installed throughout the terminals to encourage and aid in social distancing protocols