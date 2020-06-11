Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Federal Reserve expects that as many as 15 million Americans will remain unemployed by year-end even as the economy continues recovering from the impact of the coronavirus. That assessment is more pessimistic than the Trump administration’s sunnier forecast.
In releasing their latest policy statement and economic projections on Wednesday, Fed officials predicted that the nation’s jobless rate will drop from 13.3% to 9% this year, which would be near the peak during the Great Recession.
