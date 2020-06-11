FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Following in the steps of many large gatherings in North Texas, organizers have decided to cancel this year’s Fort Worth Fourth Festival. However, the fireworks show will still go on.
Public gatherings like festivals have been canceled throughout the area since the COVID-19 pandemic began in order to comply with social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite the cancellation, organizers will still put on a fireworks show at Panther Island Pavilion on July 4 at around 9:20 p.m.
Organizers said the Panther Island Pavilion area will be closed to the public that Saturday evening in order to limit gatherings.
Below is a map of the area that will be closed.
Residents are urged to watch the fireworks online or from their homes, backyards or balconies.