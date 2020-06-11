DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 312 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, another single-day record in the county. That brings the total case count to 13,257.

DCHHS also confirmed three more deaths with brings that total to 277.

‘Today’s numbers are the highest number of new positive cases reported on record, breaking the record set yesterday,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Remember, we are doing more testing and so that must be factored in. Of more concern is the increase we’ve seen over the last three days in hospital census for COVID-19 and sustained high ER visits for COVID-19 like symptoms.”

Currently, the North Texas 19-county area has the highest number of hospitalized COVID-l9 patients on record at 724 and likewise, Dallas County has its highest number on record at 373, Judge Jenkins explained.

“As we said several weeks ago, these are the numbers we’re looking at to most accurately predict a second surge and doctors are looking at these numbers closely.”

He said It’s more important than ever that people avoid large crowds, maintain six food distancing, wear a cloth face covering when on public transportation, around people in businesses or at other gatherings, and use good hygiene.

“It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” he said.

The additional 3 deaths being reported Thursday include:

– A Dallas woman in her 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility, had been critically ill in an area hospital. and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Judge Jenkins is also reminding those who have taken part in protests to get tested for COVID-19.

“Our two day protester specific walk-up up event at the American Airlines Center successfully tested hundreds of people but is closing at 5pm today: however, testing is available every day at the drive-thrus at the American Airlines Center and Ellis David Field House are the walk-up sites at Red Bird Mall and Inspired Vision Compassion Center,” he said.