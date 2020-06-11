FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Since hosting its first PGA tournament in 1946, Fort Worth’s Colonial Country Club has been host to some historic moments.

From Ben Hogan becoming the only player in tournament history to win back to back titles in in 1946 and 1947, to 2003 when Annika Sorestam became the first women to compete in a PGA event in 50 years.

This year, Colonial Country Club is the site where the PGA Tour resumes its season after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now all eyes are on Fort Worth.

“This year, having a tournament to kick off the new season, and to kick off sports in general, is something that we are taking very personally,” is how Chuck Scherer describes the opportunity.

As a 30-year member on the Tournament Committee at Colonial, he knows how important this opportunity is.

Cowtown’s most famous golf course is ready to host another historic moment.

“Tumultuous times we’re living in, in all kinds of ways. It’s a real tribute to Colonial,” said Marty Leonard, daughter of Colonial Founder Marvin Leonard.

Marty says the expectations and pressure surrounding the situation is exactly what her father would have welcomed.

“He would’ve seen it as an opportunity. A challenge? Yes, but definitely an opportunity.”