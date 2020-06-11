DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Senior administration officials say President Donald Trump will announce policy proposals on policing Thursday during his visit to Dallas.

The President is set to hold a roundtable discussion for nearly two hours in the afternoon at the Gateway Church in Dallas.

Senior administration officials say the President wants to be proactive and that a number of executive actions will come in the future.

The White House says small business owners, faith leaders, and law enforcement officials will join the President for the roundtable. Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General will also participate.

A spokesman for Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the Mayor was invited to participate in the roundtable, but politely declined because of prior commitments.

Senior administration officials say the President’s policies will seek to modernize policing for the 21st century and build relations between communities and police departments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed health disparities for communities of color and also issues with access to capital. Officials say the White House seeks a “holistic approach” and that it will forge partnerships with local and state leaders along with the private sector to help underserved communities.

President Trump has repeatedly advocated law and order and has criticized Democrats who’ve called for defunding police departments.

Presumptive Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden has said he opposed defunding the police. House Democrats have proposed legislation to reduce qualified immunity for police officers, create a national database for police misconduct and an end of police officers’ ability to use chokeholds.

The Dallas Police Department ended the use of chokeholds in 2004.

Senate Republicans are working on legislation that would end chokeholds, no-knock warrants and offer an independent process to investigate police misconduct.

Texas Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson and U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth plan to criticize the President’s response to the pandemic and the high unemployment numbers among minorities. Before the pandemic, the President often cited record low unemployment for African-Americans and Latinos.

The President’s visit comes as some polls in Texas show him leading Biden by as little as one point.

Texas GOP Chair James Dickey said last week a poll showing the President ahead by one was inaccurate and that his message to Republicans remains the same: not to become complacent and take nothing for granted.

After the President’s roundtable discussion, he will headline a joint fundraiser with the RNC at a private home where 25 couples will pay $580,600 to attend. Those who attend will be tested for COVID-19 before they can enter.

