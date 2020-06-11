Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police has obtained and released surveillance images of two of the three people suspected of defacing the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial at 2201 W. 7th Street on Monday around 3:25 a.m.
The memorial is located on the north end of Trinity Park.
Vandals tagged the kiosks and pathways with the letters ‘BLM’ and profanity.
Approximately 25 minutes later, police said the same suspects painted similar content on the west exterior wall of the Varsity Tavern at 1005 Norwood St.
All three suspects wore dark clothing.
The trio drove a black four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with black rims and chrome side-step rails.
Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4728.