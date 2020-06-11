FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texans are among those not happy with the NFL in recent weeks, according to analysis of more than 100,000 tweets across the nation.

The map below is based on geotagged Twitter data in the last three weeks, tracking tweets and hashtags about boycotting the NFL. This includes hashtags such as #boycottnfl, #nflboycott, #boycottthenfl, #nokaepernicknonfl, to name a few.

The boycott activity is coming from people on both sides of the player protest issue.

Many are calling for boycotts due to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s recent video message, in which he apologized on behalf of the league for not supporting player decisions to kneel in protest. Thereby angering those that feel the protests are disrespecting the flag.

At the same time, those that support the protests and former QB Colin Kaepernick, wanted a direct apology to Kaepernick and reinstatement in the league, so they are boycotting for this reason, with hashtags such as #nokaepernicknonfl.

The map shows the Midwest and southern states seem to have the most activity, with Mississippi being the top boycott state.

The top states planning to boycott the NFL are as follows:

1. Mississippi

2. Florida

3. Iowa

4. Missouri

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. South Carolina

8. Texas

9. Maine

10. Indiana

The map was put together by sportsinsider.com, using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.