FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price called Friday for enhancing certain police policies and ensuring existing ones are enforced under the General Orders of the Fort Worth Police Department.

“Over the past three weeks, I have seen and heard the outcry over the killing of George Floyd, and the cry for justice has reverberated throughout our nation,” Mayor Price said in an official statement Friday. “To those calling for justice and greater progress, I see you, hear you, and pledge to working alongside the community in our collective efforts to provide equity and justice for our communities of color.”

The current policies the mayor reinforced in her letter are:

1. Banning chokeholds and strangleholds.

2. Requiring de-escalation.

3. Requiring warnings before shooting.

4. Requiring the duty to intervene.

5. Banning shooting at moving vehicles.

6. Use of force continuum.

The Fort Worth Police policies she wants enhanced are:

1. All alternatives be exhausted before shooting. This policy has been drafted and is undergoing final review by the City’s Police Monitor and Police Chief

2. Comprehensive reporting on the use of force. In 2018, the City created a Use of Force Review Board. This policy is currently under review by the Board.

Mayor Price said she’s also asking for regular updates from the Independent Third-Party Expert Panel assembled to review the For Worth Police Department’s training and polices in 2019, as well as the Fort Worth Police Monitor.

She also said the updates would be shared with the public.

“As your Mayor, I will continue to listen and I will take action. My focus remains on uniting this city and pushing forward to see that we make progress. I know that much work remains to be done,” Price said.