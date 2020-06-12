FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – So much for fans blocked out of the action.

Down the road from the entrance to Colonial Country Club, one club member has created the ultimate viewing experience.

Pat Henggenler, has turned his house into the ultimate Charles Schwab Challenge experience.

He’s added a grandstand onto the back of his house with bleachers that seats 120 people.

There’s also a full service bar, ice machine and restaurants outside.

His reason for going to the extreme he said is, “Just a community wanting to watch golf. We’re all desperate for sports. It’s just about watching golf.”

Fellow Colonial member Jay Fitzgerald said he was amazed when he first saw it, saying his first thoughts were the stands are the same thing that would be out there.

“Did colonial put this together? Did CBS put this together?”

Meredith Stringfellow, who just graduated from TCU, said, “I think it’s worth it to experience. Not gonna happen for again like this.”

Henggenler said the setup cost “a couple thousand dollars.”