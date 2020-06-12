FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after family members said he suffered a heart attack while swimming at a community pool in Fort Worth on Friday.
The incident happened at a pool on Starburst Lane in north Fort Worth late Friday morning.
Officials said a man and a child had been transported to the hospital in critical condition after they were pulled from the water.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was soon pronounced dead.
Family members said the child is the man’s granddaughter, and she remains at Cook Children’s in critical condition.
According to family members, the man had suffered a heart attack in the water while his two granddaughters were with him. One child got out safely while the other went under the water for an unknown reason.