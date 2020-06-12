ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A secretary at James Coble Middle School has resigned after a racist social media post she allegedly shared was brought to the district’s attention.

Mansfield ISD sent CBS 11 News the following statement:

Mansfield ISD was made aware late last night of a staff member’s social media post, which had racist and extremely inappropriate language. The district does not tolerate any type of hateful speech or behavior and takes these types of situations very seriously. The employee in question has since resigned and no longer works for the district. MISD is committed to creating a working and learning environment that is inclusive to all and does not condone any type of action that would violate that right.