PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A white man in North Texas is in police custody, accused of making racially offensive comments before stabbing a black man several times.
According to police, it was just before midnight on June 10 when officers were called to Mickey’s Pub on East Hubbard Street. The person who made the emergency call reported that a man had been stabbed, and another male suspect had fled the scene.
Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old black man with several stab wounds. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses reportedly told police a man inside the bar had made several “racially offensive statements” before management began escorting him out. That man, later identified as Montana Amburn, allegedly fought with managers as he was being thrown out of the bar and once outside berated other patrons, including the victim and his wife.
At some point, the suspect allegedly confronted the victim’s wife, and according to witnesses stabbed the victim when he intervened.
Several people at the bar identified Amburn as the stabber. Mineral Wells police say when they located the 27-year-old several hours later he had a head injury.
After getting medical attention Amburn was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
There have been calls for Amburn to be charged with a hate crime, but as it stands police say there is the potential for charges to be upgraded to a first degree felony offense.