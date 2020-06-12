Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to track down a pair of persons of interest in a murder that happened Tuesday, June 2.
Derek Carr, 27, was found shot multiple times in a parking lot at the Sutton Place Apartments at 18600 Dallas Pkwy.
He died at the hospital.
During the investigation detectives determined the two people in surveillance images below are persons of interest in Carr’s death.
If anyone knows their identities or whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Detective Belew, #7615 at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.