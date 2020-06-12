ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead and a woman remains hospitalized after a motorcycle accident in Arlington.
The crash happened along State Highway 360, near Pioneer Parkway, just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, traffic had slowed because of construction and as vehicles reduced their speed a motorcycle slammed into the back of a pickup in the southbound lanes.
There were two people on the motorcycle. The operator, a 57-year old man, was thrown from the bike and died at a nearby hospital. The female passenger was also thrown from the motorcycle and is hospitalized being treated for serious injuries. The names of the victims have not been released.
Investigators say they’re still working exactly what caused the biker to hit the truck.
No one in the truck was injured during the crash.