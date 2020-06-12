AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “Phase III” of Texas’ reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic continues Friday, with restaurants being able to further increase their occupancy levels.
According to Gov. Greg Abbott reopening plan, restaurants in the state are now able to open at a 75% capacity, but social distancing guidelines must still be in place.
This phase of the plan also continues next week with amusement parks and carnivals being able to open at a 50% capacity on June 19.
Although restaurants can now serve more customers inside their building, some owners said it will be nearly impossible to adhere to social distancing guidelines while also expanding seating.
Todd Madlener, president of Coolgreens in Dallas, said last week that 50% capacity is the most his staff can safely handle “for the foreseeable future.” His restaurant has a maximum occupancy of 48.
As part of the state’s minimum health protocols, “tables should generally be at least 6 feet apart from any part of another table,” according to a checklist provided by the state.