DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Conversations about policing in Dallas continue Friday after nationwide protests against racial inequality.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will host a roundtable at Dallas City Hall this afternoon.
Sen. Cornyn wants feedback about potential police reform at the federal level. He is part of the Senate’s new Criminal Justice Reform Task Force, which was just announced this week. The group plans to propose federal legislation to improve the country’s policing system and address racial injustice in communities.
Mayor Johnson, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, and other public safet, education and faith leaders will take part in the discussion that starts at 1 p.m.
The event comes a day after President Donald Trump was in town and took part in his own roundtable discussion on policing in America at Gateway Church in Dallas.