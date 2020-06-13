DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 345 new cases of COVID-19, another daily record for an area continuing to see an increase in testing.
The new cases bring the total in the county to 13,930, which is second in the state behind Harris County.
There were also three additional deaths reported on Saturday: an Irving man in his 50s with an underlying health condition who died in a hospital emergency department, a Seagoville long-term care facility resident in his 60s who was hospitalized and did not have an underlying health condition, and a Mesquite long-term care facility resident in her 90s who was hospitalized and had an underlying health condition.
Judge Clay Jenkins said the increase in confirmed cases comes as more testing is becoming available throughout the area.
This week saw two days of free testing at American Airlines Center for protesters and two other sites by Parkland Health and Hospital System at Red Bird Mall/Westmoreland Park and the Inspired Vision Compassion Center.
Jenkins said the concerning number is the number of hospitalizations, which is at or over 370 for the third day in a row.
“Today marks another record for the number of positive COVID-19 cases, but remember, we are doing more testing and that will weigh in to the increase in numbers. Of greater concern is the number of hospitalizations. We are at the highest point of COVID-19 hospitalizations that we’ve ever seen in our state, region, and in Dallas County,” Jenkins said.