DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas is now allowed to remove its Confederate monument at Pioneer Park after an appeals court dissolved an order that had barred the city from taking it down.
Earlier this week, the city asked the Supreme Court of Texas to overturn that order from Oct. 10, 2019 as it was concerned about planned protests centered around the monument.
Various Confederate monuments around the nation have been vandalized and even taken down by protesters. Dallas officials warned the same could happen in the city.
On Friday, Texas’ Fifth District Court of Appeals agreed to dissolve the order, allowing Dallas to proceed in removing the monument.
A spokesperson said, “The city is working with the vendor to develop a plan for removal, nothing has been determined yet.”