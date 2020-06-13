Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth officer was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being hit by a stolen vehicle during a chase, police said.
Police said the incident started at around 11:30 a.m. after officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle on I-35W. Police said the vehicle didn’t stop and a chase began.
According to police, the vehicle hit an officer who was trying to deploy stop sticks.
Police said the officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The stolen vehicle was eventually found but police are continuing to search for the suspect.