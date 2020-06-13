NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth officer was rushed to the hospital Saturday after being hit by a stolen vehicle during a chase, police said.

Police said the incident started at around 11:30 a.m. after officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle on I-35W. Police said the vehicle didn’t stop and a chase began.

According to police, the vehicle hit an officer who was trying to deploy stop sticks.

Police said the officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The stolen vehicle was eventually found but police are continuing to search for the suspect.

