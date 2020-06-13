DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested early Saturday morning after Dallas police said he crashed into two people who were outside their vehicle, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other.
Police said the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Canada Drive as a 57-year-old man was helping a 60-year-old woman, who needed a walker, into a vehicle.
According to police, the suspect, 33-year-old Gustavo Vargas-Gonzalez, was driving along the street when he crashed into the two victims and their vehicle.
Police said the two victims were taken to the hospital. The woman died from her injuries while the man remains in serious condition.
The suspect walked away from the crash scene but was later found in a levee in the 4400 block of Canada Drive, police said. He was charged with accident involving death and accident involving bodily injury.
Police have not yet said what may have led to the crash as they continue to investigate.