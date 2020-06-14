DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid calls to defund the police department and to step down from her post, Dallas Chief Renee Hall addressed a crowd of protesters at city hall Sunday.

A march organized by the United Justice League took protesters from Klyde Warren Park to city hall, where they continued to call for change in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and other police-related deaths involving black residents.

There have also been continued calls by protesters to defund the city’s police department as part of police reform.

In front of city hall, Hall told the crowd that she acknowledges police officers’ roles in Floyd’s death and others across the country but that they aren’t reflective of all police departments.

“This is not easy. This is not easy on so many levels because we understand that law enforcement plays a major role not just in the death of George Floyd which was absolutely tragic but in multiple deaths across the country,” Hall said. “It is not enough for us to stand here and say that it doesn’t represent all of us and it doesn’t. I will say that over and over and over again”

She said her department is looking into how it can change but that defunding would not be the answer.

“Defunding the police department means keeping the right to safety and protection away from our taxpaying citizens. The city needs the police. Are there things that need to be done? Yes there are. But defunding the police is not the answer,” Hall said.