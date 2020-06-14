DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County reported 302 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 14,232.
An additional death was also reported: a Dallas man in his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
Judge Clay Jenkins said numbers on Sundays and Mondays are usually lower due to “high volume test sites” not reporting on weekends.
Jenkins also said the county and the state are continuing to see the highest number of hospitalizations.
“The more important number is hospitalizations and we must watch that number closely. Texas, North Texas and Dallas County are currently seeing their highest number of hospitalizations,” Jenkins said. “Yesterday we ended the week with an average of 300 cases per day, our highest average ever, the highest average for COVID-19 hospitalizations, and we saw our second lowest week in deaths last week since early April with 21 deaths.”