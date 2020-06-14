CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a man who they say pushed an employee down at a business in Cedar Hill after being asked to wait outside due to a face mask policy.
Police said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on June 6 at a local business that required customers to wear face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, started when the man wearing a yellow shirt entered the business without a face mask.. Because of this, police said the man was asked to wait outside for assistance.
Police said the man refused and started using profane language towards the employees. An employee then demanded the suspect to leave.
The video shows the man then pushing the employee to the ground, which caused an injury, police said. The man left the store in a red sports car, according to witnesses.
Anyone who may have information on the suspect is asked to call police at 972.291.5181.