WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s one heck of a whale tale… well not a whale. This was more ominous — a shark — and the big catch was reeled in by a 13-year-old boy off the Texas coast.
According to the Port Aransas South Jetty newspaper, Micah Harless of Weatherford was on a 36-hour offshore trip with his father on June 15 when he caught the shark.
There’s no question the fish had him beat pound-for-pound… it weighed nearly 850 pounds. The largest tiger sharks have been known to weigh more than 1,900 pounds.
The charter boat the father-son duo was on reportedly had more than a dozen people on board.
Video posted online shows dock employees hoisting the fish up. The official numbers measured the shark at 11.6 feet and weighing 844 pounds.
The young angler reportedly said he plans to save some of the shark meat for him and his family and donate the rest.