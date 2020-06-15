FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There are currently 16 inmates and 12 workers at the Tarrant County Jail with the coronavirus.
One inmate has died, and 132 have recovered, according Lt. Jennifer Gabbert with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.
“In an abundance of caution and to ensure we find asymptomatic cases, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the COVID testing of all corrections staff and inmates this week,” she said in a statement sent to CBS 11 News.
Prior to this week, all staff members didn’t fall within testing criteria and mass testing was only recently offered by Texas Commission on Jail Standards to the jail. Thus, the recent change in approach to testing workers.
The jail population stands at 3,880 inmates and the Texas Department of Corrections is still restricting inmate transfers due to the coronavirus.