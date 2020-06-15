DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more juveniles were charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Leslie Squair Baker, who was killed during an attempted carjacking.

Antony Isaiah Taylor, 18, and Deng Chen Ajack, 19, admitted their involvement in the crime to detectives.

On May 27th, the Dallas Police Department arrested a 16-year-old in connection with Baker’s death as well.

Baker, 59, was in her driveway, sitting in the driver seat of her car when she was ambushed, according to police.

First responders pulled Baker out of her car, and performed first aid before the arrival of Dallas Fire-Rescue. But she later died at an area hospital.

“I just can’t believe it… we’re all in shock and heartbroken truly heartbroken,” said family friend Wendy Kula after the killing. “It’s just not fair when someone so awesome and amazing is taken so tragically.”

The homicide left Baker’s friends and neighbors, some who heard as many as six gunshots — baffled.

The longtime PR executive lived on Royalton Drive in Preston Hollow. She was the Director of Marketing at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery in Plano, according to her Facebook profile.

The president of the surgery center sent CBS 11 News the following statement shortly after her death:

“We’re shocked and heartbroken by Leslie’s senseless death. I personally have known and worked with Leslie for many years, and her tragic passing is very difficult to understand and accept. Leslie was part of the Texas Health Resources family for many years and had been in her current role since 2007. She quickly became a trusted, valued member of our family. During her time here, she was a key member of our administrative team, known as an intelligent, fair and compassionate leader who kept the care of patients as her guiding light. During this tragic time, we send our heartfelt prayers, condolences and support to her husband and beloved children. We ask that everyone keep Leslie’s family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this tragic time.”

Both teens are in the Dallas County Jail.