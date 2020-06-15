NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 40,000 pounds of ground beef — sold to stores nationwide — is being recalled over fears it may be contaminated with E. coli.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the beef, sold under the Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms brand names, was produced by New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services. The bacteria was detected during a routine inspection.
The company produced all of the recalled products on June 1 and distributed them to Walmart and other stores across the country.
The beef that is a part of the recall is marked with the establishment number “EST. 46841.”
The USDA is urging consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for the affected products and throw it away.
The raw ground beef items were produced on June 1, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:
- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.
- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.
- 3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.
- 4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.
- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.
- 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.
Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Lakeside Processing call center at 856-832-3881.