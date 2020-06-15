ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A self-recorded video on 25-year-old Jessie Dewayne Ray’s iPhone led police to arrest him for sexually assaulting a woman at Crystal Canyon Park in Arlington last September.

He was charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault for allegedly attacking the woman at gunpoint.

The police department released details and a composite sketch last year in hopes of bringing justice to the victim.

Detectives also entered specific information surrounding the attack into the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program database also known as VICAP, a national law enforcement database designed to track and correlate information on violent crimes.

In May the department was contacted by the Tyler Police Department who had information related to the assault. Investigators from their department uncovered video of a sexual assault during a narcotics investigation they were conducting.

The Tyler Police Department entered specific information seen in the video footage into VICAP and received a match to the information from the Arlington Police Department based upon information entered into VICAP related to the Crystal Canyon sexual assault.

Investigators determined the footage depicted the crime after the Ray allegedly recorded the attack with his iPhone. Investigators determined the red iPhone belonged to Ray who was in custody at the Smith County Jail on weapons and narcotics charges.

Arlington Sex Crimes detectives worked with investigators with the Tyler Police Department and determined Ray was the suspect in the video who sexually assaulted the victim.

Ray remains in the Smith County Jail awaiting extradition back to Tarrant County for the Arlington charge.