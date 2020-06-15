FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Running back Zeke Elliott took to social media after reports that several Dallas Cowboys players tested positive for COVID-19.

After an NFL Network analyst reported that a number of players on the team — including Elliott — had tested positive for the novel coronavirus Zeke took to Twitter.

His first tweet simply said: “HIPAA??” That referred to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) laws that prevent second and third parties from officially commenting on matters regarding the health of an individual.

HIPAA ?? — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

Ezekiel then tweeted: “My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning.” This tweet was a reference to a report by NFL analyst Ian Rapoport that said Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux confirmed that the running back had tested positive, but was “feeling good.”

My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning. — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

And at 1:00 p.m. Monday Zeke tweeted, “My agent didn’t break the story to the media.” Only players who have been rehabilitating injuries — of which Elliott is not one — have been allowed inside team facilities during the pandemic shutdown.

My agent didn’t break the story to the media — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

In addition to the Cowboys, there are reports that several players for the Houston Texans have also tested positive for COVID-19. None of the players are believed to have been at team facilities in Frisco or Houston when they were infected.

The number of people in Texas hospitalized from the coronavirus hit a record high of 2,287 this past weekend.