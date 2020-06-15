DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – Health officials announced 36 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,772 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Six new recovered cases were also reported.
Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Little Elm on Friday, June 19, 2020. The testing center will be held at Little Elm ISD’s Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
People showing symptoms of the virus within the past week, essential workers and those over the age of 60, as well as those who have come into contact with someone diagnosed with the disease are eligible.
But they must call to pre-register for the test at 940.349.2585.
The number of people in Texas hospitalized from the coronavirus hit a record high of 2,287 this past weekend.