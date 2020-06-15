DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Health and Human Services’ lab confirmed on Monday mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in Mesquite.

The mosquito traps were collected from the 75149 zip code.

“Right now, even though we still need to be concentrating on how to live safely with COVID-19, we cannot forget about West Nile virus. As the summer heats up and more people are getting outside. remember the four Ds. Dress, Drain. Dusk/Dawn. and DEET,” said Dr. Philip Huang. Director of DCHHS.

Residents should use the 4 Ds to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

• DEET All day, Every day Whenever outside. use insect repellents that have the active Ingredient DEFT or other EPA-registered repellents and always (dim label instructions

• Dress Wear long loose. and light-colored clothing outside

• Drain Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs

• All Day long Day. Dusk and Dawn -Limit your time outdoors mosquitos are active anytime day or night

DCHHS encourages residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into adult flying mosquitoes Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides that are available for retail purchase

Larvicides are products used to loll immature mosquitoes before they become adults. Larvicides are applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito eggs, larvae or pupae When used consistently. larvicides can help reduce the overall mosquito burden by limiting the number of mosquitoes that are produced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Dallas County this year.