BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brothers James Joseph Fabela, 41, and Benjamin Jason Fabela, 36, from Buna, Texas were sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas.
They each pleaded guilty on Nov. 15, 2019, to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and were each sentenced to 11 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.
Their home was also forfeited.
According to information presented in court, from as early as July 2016, the Fabela brothers were involved in a drug trafficking enterprise trafficking methamphetamine in the Buna area.
They have supervised, managed and controlled the drug trafficking organization with personal knowledge of the distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In total, the organization sold more than 700 grams of methamphetamine in the Southeast Texas area.
The brothers were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sep. 5, 2018.