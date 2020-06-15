NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, Harris County, Houston, lockdown, Reopening, reopening businesses, Reopening Texas, Stay At Home Order, Texas News

HARRIS COUNTY (CBSNEWS.COM) – Houston opened to 75% capacity on Friday, but it may not last long. Officials are cautioning that they may need to order people back home and open a COVID-19 hospital at NRG Stadium as coronavirus cases surge in the nation’s fourth-largest city.

“I’m growing increasingly concerned that we may be approaching the precipice — the precipice of a disaster,” said Lina Hidalgo, the Harris County judge who is the top official for the county’s five million residents.

A server wearing a facemask and gloves rings up an order at Eight Row Flint in Houston, Texas, on May 22, 2020. (credit: Mark Felix/ AFP via Getty Images)

Hidalgo’s warning comes amid a record week for virus cases and hospitalizations in the Houston area and across Texas, which marked the outbreaks by reopening restaurants to three-quarters of their capacity.

