DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested Kimberly Swearington, 34, for Intoxication Assault after she allegedly ran over a pedestrian and didn’t stop.
The crime happened Sunday morning while Swearington was traveling south bound 19000 Dallas Parkway on the south bound service road in the right hand lane.
Police said she was under the influence of an unknown substance and left the roadway and jumped the west curb. Swearington struck a 27-year-old man who was walking on the west side of the road.
The impact caused the victim to flip onto the hood of Swearington’s car and strike the windshield. But she continued to travel north bound on the service road until her care stopped due to the right front wheel having a broken axil.
The victim was transported to Presbyterian hospital in critical condition due to his internal injuries.