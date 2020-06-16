DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a day filled with food discounts and free Slurpee drinks, but 7-Eleven Day won’t be happening this year — at least not the way it usually does.
Each year, on 7/11, the Dallas-based convenience store chain of the same name celebrates it’s birthday with in-store special offers for customers, but officials said uncertainties with the coronavirus pandemic lead them to cancel the event — it’s the first time it’s happened in nearly 20 years.
In a statement the company said, “While it pains the world’s largest convenience store chain to pause this highly-anticipated, time-honored summer tradition, it has made the decision with the safety of customers and employees in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Determined to still ‘celebrate’ it’s birthday with the public, 7-Eleven said that instead of having in-store specials the company will donate one million meals through Feeding America to give back to communities.
But 7Rewards members can still get a free Slurpee — the company said they are putting a coupon for a free frozen drink on every members account. The free offer can be redeemed between July 1 and July 31.