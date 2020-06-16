Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to supporting “cite and release” for all eligible crimes.
This means some suspects accused of misdemeanors won’t go to jail.
Not only does the resolution state it would ease the burden on jails and keep law enforcement free to handle more violent crimes, it adds that minor offenses often lead to disproportionate enforcement in minority communities.
The resolution could cut down on the need for arrests and even possible confrontations that could turn deadly.