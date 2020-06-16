DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old for the murder of a 39-year-old woman who lived in the same home and was dating the suspect’s mother.
Police said Brad Maximus Robertson shot and killed Ambra Brown.
Police said on Saturday, June 13, officers responded to a shooting call at the 6000 block of Crosswood Lane around 3:00 a.m..
Police said Brown had suffered from gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.
Witnesses reported that the victim and the suspect got into an argument and Robertson allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Brown.
Robertson was arrested for aggravated assault and was released on bond.
But on Sunday, June 14, Brown died.
Robertson was then arrested for murder. His bond has not yet been set.