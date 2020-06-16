DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The moratorium on evictions in Dallas County, put in place during the coronavirus stay at home order, has expired.
County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that the moratorium ended at midnight, but that the city of Dallas had passed rules that could slow the eviction process.
Judge Jenkins also provided some links where Dallas County residents facing eviction could possibly get rental or mortgage assistance.
There is a possibility for rental or mortgage assistance for those facing eviction in Dallas County. For details, go to: https://t.co/jTrdAgBoXd
orhttps://t.co/myDtjJWfe7
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 16, 2020
The June 15 end of the moratorium was an extension from the previous date of May 18, as more people lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The expiration of the moratorium allows landlords to post notices of eviction and begin actual removals.
According to public information requests filed with justice of the peace courts in Denton, Tarrant, Collin and Dallas County, between March 16 and May 18 there were more than 1,100 new eviction petitions have been filed in North Texas.