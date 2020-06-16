WATCH:Galleria Dallas Evacuated After Shooting: 1 Person Injured, Suspect At-Large
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:active shooter, dallas police, DFW News, Galleria Dallas, lockdown, Mall, Nordstrom, shots fired

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Galleria Dallas was evacuated Tuesday night after a shooting on the third floor Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 6:45 p.m., shortly before the mall’s closing time.

Officers are reviewing mall video and searching for a suspect, but say this is not an active shooter situation.

One person was injured and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance with lights and sirens going.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Galleria Dallas lockdown after reported shooting (J.D. Miles – CBS 11)

Sources say the incident happened after an argument between two people escalated.

Customers told J.D. Miles they heard gunshots and ran out.

“I saw people running from upstairs. There were gunshots or loud sounds. I ran off and just went to go hide,” said a customer who had been ice skating at the time.

Dallas Police has been flooded with 911 calls from stores such as Express and Forever 21 where people were huddling and taking cover, J.D. Miles said.

Galleria Dallas evacuated after shooting (Chopper 11)

Comments

Leave a Reply