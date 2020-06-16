DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Galleria Dallas was evacuated Tuesday night after a shooting on the third floor Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 6:45 p.m., shortly before the mall’s closing time.

Officers are reviewing mall video and searching for a suspect, but say this is not an active shooter situation.

One person was injured and rushed to the hospital in an ambulance with lights and sirens going.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Sources say the incident happened after an argument between two people escalated.

Customers told J.D. Miles they heard gunshots and ran out.

“I saw people running from upstairs. There were gunshots or loud sounds. I ran off and just went to go hide,” said a customer who had been ice skating at the time.

Update 4 sources say officers are searching each store one by one in the Galleria mall in Dallas looking for person who fired multiple shots. 1 injury. Here’s an interview with a customer who was inside at the time pic.twitter.com/ohxGDSXZRq — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 17, 2020

This couple was at the food court outside Nordstrom when they heard gunshots “If we would have been two feet over he would have shot us” @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/9WIHXixtsj — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) June 17, 2020

Dallas Police has been flooded with 911 calls from stores such as Express and Forever 21 where people were huddling and taking cover, J.D. Miles said.