DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texans say dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic day to day is wearing thin.

Still, experts are urging communities to stay vigilant with precautions known to slow the spread, as infection rates continue to rise.

“I’m concerned,” says Lorin Subar in Dallas. “But some point we have to recognize that no matter what we do, unless we literally intend to lock everybody in their houses until the virus is gone, we are just going to have to go and figure out better ways or other ways to go about our business.”

Whether it’s wearing masks or social distancing, Subar sees coronavirus protections, as showing concern for others.

“For the same reason you don’t sneeze in somebody’s face, or intentionally cough in somebody’s face, says Subar. “It’s just a matter of courtesy.”

Travis Arnold, a Dallas security guard, agrees.

“Everyone should be masked up, it’s safety for me and safety for the other person,” said Arnold.

In spite of the recommendations, some health experts site “quarantine fatigue” as the reason many North Texans are becoming lax with those precautions.

“Personally, I think we’ve opened up too soon,” says Maurice Fuentez. “I’d like to see it going down before we start seeing large crowds and gatherings and things like that.”

For now, rising infection rates are not slowing plans to reopen the economy: but, some health experts believe there’s a way to do both.

“Frequent hand washing, maintaining that physical distancing, and wearing face masks at all times when around others in public,” says Dr. Mark Casanova, President of the Dallas County Medical Society. “If we can do those religiously, we do stand a chance of effectively reopening, but, I believe and I fear that what we are seeing right now is the relaxation of those personal behaviors that can very easily result in an increase in numbers.”

The unwelcome reality is it’s no time to get weary.

Covid-19 is still very much a threat, in spite of the tendency to relax those mitigating behaviors.

“Fatigue is real. It’s a phenomenon. W can’t deny it. We can’t just brush it away,” says Dr. Casanova. “But then it’s on each other to lift each other up and remind ourselves of the importance and to stay strong.”