TX Gov. Greg Abbott Update On Hospital Capacity & Covid-19 Cases"Fewer Texans test positive for COVID-19 than residents of any large state in the United States. We have the second lowest death rate of the 25 most affected states of America. Less than 10% of Texans who test positive even need to go to the hospital in the first place," said the governor. "We remain laser focused on providing hospital capacity."

40 minutes ago