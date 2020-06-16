KRUM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Krum ISD, which serves students in Denton County and Wise County, announced Tuesday a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
Krum ISD Interim Superintendent Mike Davis said in a letter to teachers, parents and students, the student participated in summer conditioning on Krum ISD athletic facilities on Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9.
“For privacy reasons, we cannot communicate to you what groups this student participated in,” Davis said in the letter.
As a result of the positive test, all athletic summer training is canceled for the next two weeks.
All Krum ISD athletic facilities, including fields, tennis courts, tracks, and batting cages, are closed to the public during this time as well, Davis said.
Coaches will be able to resume their sessions on Tuesday, June 30.
“We encourage you to vigilantly monitor for signs and symptoms of illness, and should such symptoms be present we strongly encourage you to get tested. If such symptoms are present when we resume, please refrain from attending. We also ask that you keep the coaching staff informed of any test that is done and its subsequent results,” Davis said to student-athletes in his letter.
Krum ISD’s summer workouts and training sessions are voluntary, and no athlete will receive consequences of any kind should they choose not to participate, Davis said.