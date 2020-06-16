FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted 3-2 to extend a controversial immigration enforcement program and some in opposition expressed their unhappiness with the vote.
Deputies had to escort out the audience that was left pic.twitter.com/py6wM6CGpM
— Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) June 16, 2020
Sheriff’s Deputies had to clear people from the courtroom and the county building after seven hours of debate about the 287-G program.
It’s an agreement to have county employees at the jail work as ICE agents to check the immigration status of some of the people who are arrested.
Sheriff Bill Waybourn believes it improves safety by helping remove some people accused of crimes from the community.
Opponents believe it encourages racial profiling, separates families and discourages undocumented immigrants people from calling law enforcement for help.
County Judge Glen Whitley was the swing vote.
“If it stops one person from being assaulted. If it stops one person from domestic violence. If it was a relative of mine, a friend of mine, I would look at them and say, ‘I’m glad I did it. I’m glad I did it’.”
Tarrant County Commissioners agreed they will review the program again in another year.