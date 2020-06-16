TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The United States has decided to extend its agreement with Mexico and Canada to keep their border closed to non-essential travel until July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf released the following statement:
The Department of Homeland Security will ensure that the measures taken at our borders will protect America from all threats, including threats against the health and safety of our citizens. Based on the success of the existing restrictions and the emergence of additional global COVID-19 hotspots, the Department will continue to limit non-essential travel at our land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico. This extension protects Americans while keeping essential trade and travel flowing as we reopen the American economy.
The Department of Homeland Security is in close contact with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts regarding this extension, and they agree on the need to extend their non-essential travel restrictions as well. I look forward to continue working with our neighbors to maintain essential trade and travel while protecting the health of our respective citizenry.