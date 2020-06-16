MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Computer and Environmental Science teacher Lisa Bagley has won $50,000 for West Mesquite High School for her exemplar work with students.

She’s one of only ten award recipients chosen among thousands of eligible teachers from across the U.S., by Amazon for going above and beyond to inspire students, build skills in computer science and promote diversity and inclusion in the field.

The money includes $25,000 for the school and an additional $25,000 in school supplies, including Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets and other classroom essentials.

“The Amazon Future Engineer program has made an enormous positive impact on the computer science and robotics programs at West Mesquite High School,” said Bagley. “I am incredibly thankful to have the ability to deepen that impact through this award. The award will allow us to purchase the technology we need for our scholars, facilitate training for our computer science and engineering teachers, and strengthen the STEM pipeline from our feeder middle schools so that our West Mesquite students have every opportunity to showcase their excellence!”

Amazon Future Engineer is a four-part childhood-to-career program intended to inspire, educate and prepare children and young adults from underrepresented and underserved communities to try computer science.

“Teachers are beloved in communities across the country, and we are excited to celebrate their hard work, passion, and commitment to their students’ future success,” said “Computer science skills will be of vital importance as we take on and solve the challenges of the future. We are thrilled to honor these teachers, who work with students in underserved and underrepresented communities and promote diversity and inclusion in their classrooms and beyond, with our first Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Awards.”

Award recipients were chosen based on a variety of criteria, which included their commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within computer science education, a recommendation from a school administrator and compelling, personal anecdotes about their school and students.

“We could not be more excited for Ms. Bagley and for the students in her program,” said Karen Morris, Principal of West Mesquite High School. “Both computer science and robotics are new to our campus, but she has already done so much to grow the programs and build momentum towards success. Ms. Bagley is a fearless and determined teacher who will stop at nothing to create amazing opportunities for her students. This amazing contribution from Amazon could not have landed in more capable and ambitious hands.”

In Texas, more than 180 high schools are part of the Amazon Future Engineer program.